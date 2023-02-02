Heroin worth Rs 13 cr seized in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 1

The Border Security Force (BSF) claims to have recovered heroin worth over Rs 13 crore in the international market.

According to official sources, the personnel of the 55th Battalion of the BSF heard a buzzing sound and saw a blinking red light of drone entering from the Pakistan side into the Indian territory area of the Mumbeki border outpost during the wee hours today.

The troops tried to intercept the drone by opening fire on it. During search of the area, the BSF personnel recovered three packets of contraband weighing about 2.622 kg, along with a blinking device, from a wheat field near Mumbeki village.

