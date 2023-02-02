Heroin worth Rs 13 cr seized in Fazilka

Fazilka, February 1
The Border Security Force (BSF) claims to have recovered heroin worth over Rs 13 crore in the international market.
According to official sources, the personnel of the 55th Battalion of the BSF heard a buzzing sound and saw a blinking red light of drone entering from the Pakistan side into the Indian territory area of the Mumbeki border outpost during the wee hours today.
The troops tried to intercept the drone by opening fire on it. During search of the area, the BSF personnel recovered three packets of contraband weighing about 2.622 kg, along with a blinking device, from a wheat field near Mumbeki village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...