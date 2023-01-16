Heroin worth Rs 30 cr seized, two nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

The Border Security Force (BSF) today said it had nabbed two Punjab-based drug smugglers from the Sriganganagar sector in Rajasthan and seized heroin worth about Rs 30 crore from their possession.

“Based upon intelligence inputs, BSF personnel carried out operations on the intervening night of January 14-15 near the International Border and took into custody two smugglers and seized three bags dropped on our side of the border by drones,” a BSF officer said.

The bags contained six packets of heroin, which collectively weighed 6 kg and valued about Rs 30 crore in the international market, he added.

BSF troops also fired at a drone during the operations along with using illumination bombs for better visibility in the dark.

The SUV being used by smugglers, bearing Punjab registration number, has also been impounded. The arrested persons along with the seized heroin will be handed over to the agencies concerned for further investigation and action.