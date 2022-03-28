Heroin worth Rs40 cr seized

Fazilka, March 27
The BSF claimed to recover eight packets of heroin worth Rs 40 crore today. Jawans deployed near Samaske BOP observed some movement. The jawans opened fire at miscreants, but they managed to escape. During the inspection jawans recovered 8-kg heroin. —
