Heroin worth Rs 40cr delivered by Pak drone seized, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana today seized 8 kg heroin and arrested two smugglers.

The consignment was sent by Pakistan-based smugglers through a drone. The value of the seized heroin is said to be around Rs 40 crore in the international market.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Heera Singh, alias Rajvir, (30) and Anmol Singh (22), both residents of Amritsar. Heera is a farmer in Amritsar and Anmol sells packaged water bottles at Attari border.

At a press conference, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), STF, Snehdeep Sharma today said Heera Singh was a smuggler and had cases of heroin smuggling registered against him.

The STF had got a tip-off that smuggler Heera had developed connections with some Pakistan-based smugglers and had received several consignments of narcotics in the past.

Few days back, Heera got this consignment of 8 kg heroin delivered from Pakistan through a drone. The heroin was delivered near the border in Amritsar.

Heera was in touch with Pak smugglers through WhatsApp calls and he guides Pakistani smugglers about the exact location where heroin could be delivered.

AIG Sharma said on December 23, Heera, along with his aide Anmol, was on his way to deliver heroin to his clients in Ludhiana.

The STF team had laid a ‘naka’ at Lopoke in Amritsar where they were intercepted, nabbed and the heroin was seized.

He said names of some Pakistani smugglers had cropped up and those would be shared with the central agencies and the BSF.

