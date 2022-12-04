Heroin worth Rs 130 crore seized in Fazilka district

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 3

In yet another seizure of drugs and arms in the sector, troops belonging to the 55th Battalion of the BSF, during a joint search operation with the Punjab Police, have seized 10 packets of heroin weighing 26.850 kg worth around Rs 130 crore in the international market along with one pistol, two magazines and 50 live rounds near Soharwali border outpost (BOP) in Churwala Chusti village.

As per sources, the BSF troops on duty heard the buzzing sound of a drone, which was entering from into the Indian territory from Pakistan. Following this, they fired at it, but the drone managed to return. The troops went after and reached the fields situated near the border fencing where they noticed the movement of three-four suspicious persons. When confronted by the troops, they managed to flee the spot as well.

Later, during the search operation, the contraband and weapons were seized by the BSF and the police.

In another incident, which took place yesterday night, BSF troops belonging to the 182nd Battalion heard the buzzing sound of a drone near Joginder BOP. They fired at the drone which managed to return towards Pakistan. Following this, a search operation was carried out in the area by the BSF troops along with the police.