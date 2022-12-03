Hexacopter with 5.6 kg of heroin seized in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

The police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force, seized a hexacopter with 5.6-kg heroin in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran on Friday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said after noticing the movement of the drone near the Indo-Pak border last night, the police shared the information with the BSF and launched a search operation that led to the seizure of the drone with 5.6 kg of the contraband, 2 km away from the International Border.

Tarn Taran SSP Sukhminder Singh Mann said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of the smugglers from Pakistan who sent the consignment via drone, and also their Indian accomplices, who were to receive it.

This is the fourth hexacopter seized in the border belt in the past week. On November 29, the BSF had shot down two hexacopters in separate incidents in Amritsar's Chaharpur and Tarn Taran's Kalash Havelian village with a total of 10-kg heroin. Another drone was shot down by the BSF in Tarn Taran’s Wan Tara Singh village in Khalra yesterday. A case was registered under Sections 21-C, 23, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act.

