Hide nothing: Punjab and Haryana High Court says bail pleas demand full disclosure

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has reminded every litigant to place all relevant facts before the court while seeking bail, including earlier unsuccessful attempts. The court has made it clear that a litigant cannot choose what to disclose and what to conceal while approaching a court for relief, as justice depends first and foremost on honesty.

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Justice Sumeet Goel asserted that neither litigants nor their counsel could take the plea of ignorance in an era where case records were readily accessible online, while making it clear that "truth was not optional—it was the foundation.”

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In his ruling with wide implications, Justice Goel held that the obligation to approach the court with clean hands was not a mere technicality, but a substantive condition for invoking judicial discretion. Withholding information—particularly in bail matters—was held to undermine the integrity of the process and impede fair adjudication.

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Justice Goel was dealing with a bail plea where the petitioner had failed to disclose a previous attempt. An FIR in the matter was registered on October 22, 2025, at Faridkot city police station under multiple provisions of the BNS, 2023.

“The integrity of the adjudicatory process rests upon the foundational pillar of uberrima fides i.e. the requirement of utmost good faith. This assumes greater significance, wherein the Court has been approached for grant of discretionary relief such as bail,” the Bench asserted.

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Disclosure a substantive prerequisite

Clarifying the legal position, Justice Goel held a petitioner, acting through legal assistance, was burdened with an affirmative duty to disclose all material facts in a petition for bail, which constituted a declaration regarding prior bail applications and specific findings recorded in it.

Justice Goel added the obligation was not merely a procedural formality. It was a substantive prerequisite, as the adjudication of successive bail pleas necessitated evaluation of ‘change in circumstances’ since the last dismissal.

Referring to binding precedent, the court observed: “The significance of disclosing trajectory of prior bail applications can be gauged from the fact that the Supreme Court has time and again mandated for disclosure of such an essential piece of information in bail applications.”

Digital era leaves little room for omission

Justice Goel asserted the failure to disclose such material fact was increasingly inexcusable in an era where judicial transparency was bolstered by digital infrastructure. “When the information regarding history of a case and other petitions arising out of the same FIR, is readily available via the High Court’s website/public domain, a plea of ignorance by counsel filing the petition borders on dereliction of requisite professionalism,” the Bench asserted.

Bail ordered after imposing costs

Justice Goel, at the same time, noted that the petitioner had been in custody since October 27, 2025. The investigation stood completed and challan presented on January 19. But not a single one of the 21 cited prosecution witnesses had been examined.

Taking note of the delay, Justice Goel observed it was indubitable that conclusion of trial would take a long time. Without delving into the merits of the allegations at the current stage lest it might prejudice the rights of either of the parties, the Bench granted regular bail imposing a cost of Rs 10,000 for concealing the fact that an earlier bail plea had been withdrawn.

“Having regard to the peculiar factual matrix of the case in hand, including the period of incarceration already undergone by the petitioner, this Court in exercise of its judicial discretion, while preferring not to dismiss the petition on suppression regarding filing of the previous bail pleas to avoid further prejudice to an imprisoned litigant, must nonetheless unequivocally deprecate such conduct. The petitioner's failure to disclose the previous dismissal is a practice that cannot be outrightly countenanced. Accordingly, this Court deems it fit to impose costs of Rs 10,000 for the material non-disclosure of previous bail Petition,” Justice Goel added.