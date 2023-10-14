High Court allows bail to ex-Dy CM Soni

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today allowed the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni in a disproportionate assets case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in July at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station in Amritsar district.

Appearing before Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench, senior counsel RS Rai on the petitioner’s behalf contended that Soni was innocent and his implication in the matter was a gross abuse of the process of law. “Despite there being no incriminating evidence available against the petitioner, he has been languishing in custody since July 9 in the case,” Rai argued.