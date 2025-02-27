High Court calls for jail-wise data on prison calls, illegal mobile use

The Punjab government has stepped up efforts to bolster security across 14 prisons in the state by integrating advanced surveillance systems.

AI-based CCTV surveillance facilities have been installed in eight jails across Punjab, while the work is at an advanced stage in six other jails.

As the matter on enhancing jail security came up for resumed hearing, the Division Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda also took note of the state counsel’s submission that the work was likely to be completed by May 2.

The Bench also took on record the state counsel’s submission that 'V-Kavach' jammers had been installed in Central Jail, Bathinda, and were being installed in 10 more ‘sensitive’ jails.

Drawing attention to issue of connectivity between the Punjab’s prison inmates and the outside world, the court also directed the state to submit a detailed affidavit on communication channels within jail walls. The Bench made it clear that the affidavit should specify the number of prisoner calling system machines installed in each jail.

“It shall also be stated in the affidavit as to whether there has been any reduction in the unauthorized use of the mobile phones by the inmates and the number of mobile phones which have been recovered over the last three months from various jails in the State of Punjab shall also be set out,” the Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda asserted.

The development is significant as `V-Kavach’ jammers, designed to prevent the misuse of mobile phones within jail premises, are expected to enhance security and curb illegal activities within Punjab's correctional facilities.

Available information suggests ‘V-Kavach’ jammers can be used for anti-IED, anti-drone, anti-cellular system, and electronics jamming. They create an electromagnetic bubble preventing IEDs or bombs from sending and receiving radio signals. This cuts off the bomb's main communication line.