High Court calls for procedural reform to expedite case disposal

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 21

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has emphasised the necessity of addressing the ‘huge’ backlog of cases on both administrative and judicial fronts. Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma also made it clear that the procedure followed by the high court registry was required to be reformed.

Justice Sharma asserted the court, while passing order dated December 11, 2023, noticed that the registry treated miscellaneous applications as separate independent petitions and notice was issued separately, although the plea’s copy was served in advance on the opposite party’s counsel.

It was, as such, directed not to issue separate notice and all applications were directed to be listed on the same date so that the pleas could be disposed of and heard “to avoid unnecessary pendency of the writ petition on the basis of miscellaneous applications being given separate dates”. But the registry’s note reflected that it wanted to continue with the existing procedure.

Justice Sharma asserted the court, on the judicial side, found that it would always be appropriate that an application was not given a separate date after it was filed and its copy was provided to the other side as the main case could be decided on the next date, along with the plea.

Justice Sharma asserted the existing procedure was not being followed in at least two other high courts. “It is surprising that even when withdrawal applications are listed on a particular date, the lawyers object to disposal of the main writ petition because separate date is given by the registry for the main case. Once an application for preponement has been filed and the main case is listed along with the application, this court finds little substance in the argument that if the date of application and the main case is same, the application would be rendered infructuous”

Justice Sharma added the case could be taken up and heard on the same date. As such, there would be no need to pass separate order on preponement or early hearing application. If the stay application and the main case were listed on the same date, the court would have discretion to pass orders on the main petition itself instead of keeping the main case pending and deciding the stay application alone.

Referring to application for recalling and review, Justice Sharma added the courts were always free to adopt their own procedure. But the registry should not be allowed to prevent the court from deciding matters at the stage of applications by giving separate dates.

Tribune News Service