High Court calls for status report on regular bail plea of former minister

Chandigarh, December 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for status report on a petition filed by former minister Sunder Sham Arora for regular bail in a case registered in October under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Mohali. Among other things, the petitioner contended that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

Taking up the petition, Justice Raj Mohan Singh of the HC also fixed December 12 as the next date of hearing in the case. The FIR in the matter was registered on the complaint of AIG (Vigilance) Manmohan Kumar.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the complainant received a call saying he was Sunder Sham Arora, former minister and an old acquaintance. The complainant alleged that the accused came to his house and eventually told him about a matter pending against him in the bureau. It was further alleged that the accused offered the complainant a bribe of Rs 1 crore. It was further alleged by the state that the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh was paid to the complainant by accused.