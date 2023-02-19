High Court: Can send second sample for drug testing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a second sample of contraband recovered from an accused could be sent to the chemical examiner for analysis in case the first was never tested after being misplaced. The judgment by Justice Vivek Puri is significant as there is no provision under the NDPS Act for sending second sample to the chemical examiner.

The matter was placed before Justice Puri’s Bench after an accused in a drugs case assailed order dated January 10, 2019, passed by the trial court, whereby the prosecution’s application for sending the second sample to the forensic science laboratory was allowed.

After hearing counsel for the petitioner and Punjab Additional Advocate-General Hittan Nehra, Justice Puri asserted there was no provision under the Act for sending the second sample to the chemical examiner, “which may be akin to the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act and Insecticide Act”.

Referring to a judgment in the case of “Thana Singh versus Central Bureau of Narcotics”, Justice Puri asserted re-testing/re-sampling was not to be entertained under the Act as a matter of course and that too after 15 days of receiving the test report.

“Significantly, the present one is not a case of re-testing or re-sampling. It is not the case of the prosecution that the sample sent at the first instance was, in fact, tested in the laboratory and there was any deficiency therein. In the case, the sample was never tested as it got misplaced/mislaid during the course of shifting of the office of chemical examiner,” Justice Puri observed.

Dismissing the plea, he observed that the 15-day bar would not come into play as test report had not been received in the case. It was not the prosecution’s case that the sample at the earlier instance was tested and the report was inconclusive or adverse to the prosecution case. There was no lapse on the part of the investigating officer which might have necessitated the sending of the second sample parcel.

