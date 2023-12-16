Punjab: High Court censures state for withholding pension

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 15

In a scathing judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has censured the government authorities for unwarranted delays in releasing pension and retirement benefits to its employees in more than a few cases.

‘Recover from erring officials’ Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma imposed Rs 50,000 cost on the state and its functionaries in one such matter before making it clear that the amount, to be paid to the petitioner-employee, might be recovered from the erring official.

The assertion came as by Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma imposed Rs 50,000 cost on the state and its functionaries in one such matter before making it clear that the amount, to be paid to the petitioner-employee, might be recovered from the erring official.

Justice Sharma also made it clear that a person performing his duties had a right to receive salary as and when it was due. “Withholding such salary will, therefore, be unjustified and interest thereto is required to be paid to the petitioner.”

Deprecating the delays, Justice Sharma asserted that the court noticed that several cases were pending before it where pension and retirement benefits were not being released for unnecessary reasons. It was only with the high court’s persuasion that the respondents/state released the amount, even in the absence of hindrances such as departmental inquiry or criminal cases pending against the persons concerned.

Justice Sharma was hearing a petition filed against Punjab and other respondents by Om Parkash Goyal through his legal representatives. The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner retired on December 31, 1999. His pension, arrears of salary, and gratuity were not released.

As the petition filed more than two decades back came up for hearing, Justice Sharma took note of the submission that the petitioner was entitled to receive the pension as well as retirement benefits. He was working against a grant-in-aid post for which his salary and gratuity was required to be paid by the respondents/state. But the same was not paid.

Justice Sharma observed the petitioner was admittedly not paid salary from July 1992 to August 1999, up to the period when the school was under grant-in-aid scheme. The salary was released vide a cheque dated April 5, 2001. The respondents, as such, were directed to release the interest on the due salary at 12 per cent per annum rate as it existed in 2001.