High Court: Jalandhar court should not have rushed into ordering FIR

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 13

In a significant judgment on the issue of directing criminal proceedings during the hearing of a civil dispute, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that an executing court in Jalandhar should not have been over-enthused to rush into ordering the registration of an FIR.

The case has its genesis in the court’s direction on registering the FIR following the production of two copies of a document, each containing the name of a different person as tenant. Appearing before Justice Rajbir Sehrawat’s Bench, petitioner’s counsel Viren Sibal argued that the other person mentioned in the document was none other than the brother of the other tenant, who had not raised any complaint regarding the substitution of names. The absence of any grievance from the brother raised doubts about the petitioner’’s mens rea.

The matter was placed before Justice Sehrawat’s Bench after the petitioner through Sibal sought the quashing of the FIR registered on January 5, 2011, for forgery and other offences under Sections 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at Navi Bardari police station in Jalandhar district following an order dated December 7, 2010, passed by Jalandhar Civil Judge (Senior Division).

After hearing Sibal and going through the documents, the Bench asserted that the very aspect of ordering the FIR only on production of two copies of a document containing the name of two different persons as tenant might not be justified in the first instance.

It observed that the other person happened to be none other than the petitioner’s brother. There was nothing on record to show that any grievance was ever raised by the petitioner’s brother, stated to be the other person named in the rent note’s second copy.

“Hence, even before the executing court, there was nothing to suggest the mens rea on the petitioner’s part. Therefore, in the court’s considered opinion the executing court itself should not have been over-enthused to rush into ordering the registration of the FIR. Rather, the court should have refrained from entering this aspect, which was beyond the scope of the executing proceedings, per se,” the Bench observed.

It further observed that the police’’s challan did not contain material to establish the petitioner’’s mens rea. The police initially filed a cancellation report, which was not accepted by a magistrate.

Subsequently, the executing proceedings concluded with a settlement between the petitioner and the decree holder as the property was sold to the petitioner’’s wife through a registered sale deed. Given these developments, the court deemed the continuation of proceedings before the trial court was a futile exercise. The Bench also quashed the FIR and the order calling for its registration and all consequent proceedings.