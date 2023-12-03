High Court cracks down on misuse of criminal law

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 2

Taking cognisance of “rampant misuse of process of law by unjustly converting civil disputes into criminal cases”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the courts across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to initiate proceedings against “disgruntled litigants” engaged in this practice.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar has asked the courts to invoke the provisions of the IPC for adducing false evidence and for offences against public justice providing punishment for instituting a false charge.

The instructions, Justice Brar said, were being issued to protect the citizens from unwanted criminal prosecution. The Bench added the proceedings were required to be initiated in cases where the court after the conclusion of trial found that the dispute involved was purely civil in nature, the remedy was in civil law, or the basic ingredients of fraudulent intention of cheating from the very beginning was missing and the FIR in question was lodged in a mechanical manner.

Justice Brar ruled: “The trial court should take appropriate steps to initiate proceedings by invoking any of the provisions contained in Chapter XI of the IPC, which contains provisions for offences of adducing false evidence and offences against public justice, like the provisions under Section 211, which provide for punishment for instituting a false charge of offence with intention to cause injury against the concerned persons.”

Justice Brar also ruled that a mere breach of contract or an agreement could not give rise to criminal proceedings, in absence of a dishonest intention from the beginning of the transaction. The scathing indictment of the prevailing misuse of criminal law as a tool to settle civil disputes came in a case involving an agreement to sell. The complainant alleged that the petitioner took Rs 25 lakh as earnest money following the agreement to sell. But he did not show up for execution of the sale deed.

Justice Brar observed: “The misuse of criminal law machinery for settling civil disputes has become menacingly prevalent. The investigating agency often succumbs to various pressures and motives to launch prosecution at the behest of disgruntled litigants and mechanically registers FIRs. The predominantly civil dispute is given criminal contours to provide expeditious mechanism to pressure the other party for settlement.”

Justice Brar said the sole test to ascertain whether such proceedings in a cheating case were merited was to see whether culpable intention could be attributed to the accused since the beginning.