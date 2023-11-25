High Court: Curbs on personal liberty must be fair and non-arbitrary

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the process to curtail a person’s liberty has to be fair, just and not suffering from arbitrariness or unreasonableness. The ruling came as the high court underscored the delicate balance between the curtailment of personal liberty and adherence to established legal procedures within the criminal justice system.

Should be in line with law While the scheme of criminal justice system necessitates the curtailment of personal liberty to some extent, it is of the utmost importance that the same is done in line with the procedure established by law. — Justice Harpreet Singh Brar

“While the scheme of the criminal justice system necessitates the curtailment of personal liberty to some extent, it is of the utmost importance that the same is done in line with the procedure established by law to maintain a healthy balance between personal liberty of the individual-accused and interests of society in promoting law and order,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar asserted.

The ruling by Justice Brar came in a case where a trial court issued proclamation against an accused without recording reasons for its belief that he had absconded or was concealing himself. Appearing before the Bench, the counsel for the petitioner-accused contended that bailable warrants issued to the petitioner were never served. As such, the trial court’s findings that the petitioner was intentionally concealing were erroneous.

The proclamation warrant under Section 82 of the CrPC was issued for August 11 since non-bailable warrants were received back unexecuted. The petitioner was eventually declared proclaimed person vide impugned order dated August 29.

The counsel added the impugned order was liable to be set aside on the ground that the mandate of Section 82 of the CrPC for declaring a person a ‘proclaimed offender’ had not been followed in its letter and spirit by the trial court.

Referring to a plethora of judgments, Justice Brar asserted it was held that a court was required to record satisfaction before issuance of process under Section 82. An order passed without recording satisfaction itself made it suffer from incurable illegality.

Justice Brar added it had also been held that the conditions specified in Section 82 (2) for publication of a proclamation against an absconder were mandatory. Non-compliance could not be cured as an ‘irregularity’ and rendered the proclamation as nullity.