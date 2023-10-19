 High Court: Delimitation procedure ignored, tailor-made wards created to suit a few : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • High Court: Delimitation procedure ignored, tailor-made wards created to suit a few

High Court: Delimitation procedure ignored, tailor-made wards created to suit a few

High Court: Delimitation procedure ignored, tailor-made wards created to suit a few


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 18

In a major embarrassment for the state of Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today ruled that the delimitation procedure prescribed under the rules was given the brush-off by creating tailor-made wards “only suitable to a few to ensure their success in the elections”.

The departure from the procedure resulted in disturbing level-playing field to give undue advantage to a select few, the Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled, while setting aside

the delimitation process under challenge.

The Bench also ruled that the entire exercise was a nullity and suffered from incurable defect as there was neither any alteration in the municipal limits, nor an increase in the population. Door-to-door population survey, crucial for collecting identifiable data for reservation of wards, was also not done. The decision-making process was most cryptic, laconic and conducted in a manner totally alien to the procedure prescribed.

The Bench was hearing four petitions for setting aside the process of Dera Baba Nanak Municipal Council “wardbandi”, for setting aside a letter regarding delimitation of Phagwara Municipal Corporation wards, for quashing notification constituting board for Dharamkot Municipal Council delimitation and quashing “illegal appointment” of two Jalandhar Municipal Corporation delimitation board members.

Justice Brar asserted that it was not for the court to indicate the manner for carrying out delimitation. However, it could interfere if infirmities/illegalities by the respondent-state were grave and palpably illegal.

EC granted liberty to hold civic polls

The High Court has granted the State Election Commission liberty to hold elections to the municipal constituencies existing before the impugned delimitation exercise in the first fortnight of November as intended by the state government.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

8
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

9
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

Hospital Strike: joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi


Cities

View All

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab’s paddy pangs amid millers’ stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against UT Admn, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters