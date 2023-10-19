High Court: Delimitation procedure ignored, tailor-made wards created to suit a few

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 18

In a major embarrassment for the state of Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today ruled that the delimitation procedure prescribed under the rules was given the brush-off by creating tailor-made wards “only suitable to a few to ensure their success in the elections”.

The departure from the procedure resulted in disturbing level-playing field to give undue advantage to a select few, the Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled, while setting aside

the delimitation process under challenge.

The Bench also ruled that the entire exercise was a nullity and suffered from incurable defect as there was neither any alteration in the municipal limits, nor an increase in the population. Door-to-door population survey, crucial for collecting identifiable data for reservation of wards, was also not done. The decision-making process was most cryptic, laconic and conducted in a manner totally alien to the procedure prescribed.

The Bench was hearing four petitions for setting aside the process of Dera Baba Nanak Municipal Council “wardbandi”, for setting aside a letter regarding delimitation of Phagwara Municipal Corporation wards, for quashing notification constituting board for Dharamkot Municipal Council delimitation and quashing “illegal appointment” of two Jalandhar Municipal Corporation delimitation board members.

Justice Brar asserted that it was not for the court to indicate the manner for carrying out delimitation. However, it could interfere if infirmities/illegalities by the respondent-state were grave and palpably illegal.

EC granted liberty to hold civic polls

The High Court has granted the State Election Commission liberty to hold elections to the municipal constituencies existing before the impugned delimitation exercise in the first fortnight of November as intended by the state government.