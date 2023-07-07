High Court deprecates mechanical withholding, revocation of passports

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 6

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that passports of citizens were being withheld or revoked in a mechanical manner, despite recurring orders by the Supreme Court and HCs across the country.

‘Reasoned order’ The Bench asserted the authorities concerned were duty-bound to pass a reasoned order after granting an opportunity of hearing before withholding, denying or revoking a passport.

Deprecating the practice, the Bench asserted the authorities concerned were duty-bound to pass a reasoned order in such matters after granting an opportunity of hearing before withholding, denying or revoking a passport. The only exception was emergent and unavoidable circumstances.

The assertion by Justice Jagmohan Bansal came on a petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents by Guljari Lal Saini. In his writ petition filed under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, he sought the setting aside of a communication dated September 1, 2022, whereby his passport was impounded.

Appearing before the Bench, the counsel for the petitioner among other things submitted that the passport was impounded without passing a speaking order and granting an opportunity of personal hearing to him to put forth his stand.

The counsel for the respondents, during the course of hearing, “fairly” conceded that a speaking order required under Section 10 of the Passport Act was not passed. He further submitted that the passport authorities would now pass a speaking order after granting hearing to the petitioner.

After listening to the submissions, Justice Bansal asserted a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in the case of “Maneka Gandhi versus the Union of India” more than four decades back recognised the right to get a passport and travel abroad as a part of fundamental right guaranteed by Article 21.

Justice Bansal added the Supreme Court also directed the authorities to grant an opportunity of personal hearing before passing the order. The right to opportunity of hearing was not only a part of principles of natural justice, but also a part of the fundamental right of life and liberty guaranteed by Article 21.

“Despite repeated orders of the Supreme Court and different high courts, the respondent-authorities are mechanically withholding or revoking passports of citizens, which deserves to be deprecated,” Justice Bansal added.

Taking on record the statement made by the respondents’ counsel and going through the contentions, Justice Bansal disposed of the petition with a direction to the respondent-authorities to pass a speaking order after granting an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner. Justice Bansal also fixed a six-week deadline.