High Court designates Advocate-General Maninderjit Bedi as Senior Advocate

High Court designates Advocate-General Maninderjit Bedi as Senior Advocate

Bedi took charge as Advocate-General in March this year

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:57 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Advocate-General Maninderjit Singh. File
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday designated Punjab Advocate-General Maninderjit Singh Bedi as a Senior Advocate. An official notification stated that the court, exercising its authority under the Advocates Act 1961, had accorded the designation to Bedi from the date of the notification’s issuance.

Bedi comes from Phul town in Bathinda district. A law graduate from Punjabi University, Patiala, he began his journey in the legal field under the guidance of his paternal uncle while practicing at Rampura Phul.

He moved to Chandigarh in 2009 and built an active practice across constitutional, civil, criminal, service, revenue and corporate matters. His assignments over the years included serving as panel counsel for key state institutions like PSPCL, PTU, ULBs and PUNGRAIN.

His tenure as Additional Advocate-General from July 2023 to March saw him appear for the state before both the High Court and the Supreme Court. He took charge as Advocate-General in March this year.

