High Court directs FCI to regularise Punjab region casual workers within 4 months

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the February 1, 2017 order rejecting the claims of long-serving casual workers at the Punjab Region Office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), observing that non-regularisation of workers engaged against perennial posts constitutes an unfair labour practice.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil termed the earlier order arbitrary and unconstitutional and directed the Corporation to conduct a one-time regularisation exercise for the petitioners and other identically placed long-serving casual workers within four months.

The petitioners have been working as casual workers in the Punjab Region Office of FCI since 1986-87. They sought regularisation from November 6, 1995, or the date of DOPT instructions dated September 10, 1993, along with all consequential benefits.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil observed that the petitioners were directly engaged by FCI as casual workers in 1986-87 and have rendered uninterrupted service of over three decades in the Punjab Region, performing work that the Corporation itself had repeatedly characterised as perennial.

In view of this, the writ petition was allowed, and the February 1, 2017 order rejecting the petitioners’ claims was set aside as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The court directed FCI to undertake a one-time regularisation exercise for the petitioners and other identically placed long-serving casual workers in Punjab region, considering them for regular appointment/absorption against available Category-IV/Watchman or equivalent posts from the date each petitioner first fulfilled eligibility conditions.

FCI was also ordered to release all consequential benefits, including pay fixation, arrears, and interest at 6% per annum from the date the benefits became due until actual realisation. The entire process must be completed within four months from receipt of a certified copy of the order.