High Court disposes of Amritpal’s plea for filing nomination

Chandigarh, May 10

Punjab today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had facilitated ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh in filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after which his plea for filing papers himself was disposed of.

Has Rs 1,000 in cash, wife Rs 18 lakh Tarn Taran: The nomination papers of Amritpal Singh, head of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ who is in jail under the NSA, were filed by his lawyer from Khadoor Sahib. Amritpal Singh has just Rs 1,000 as his movable property, which is in the bank. He has no immovable property. His wife has the movable property of Rs 18 lakh in the bank.

Appearing before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench, state counsel Arjun Sheoran submitted that two sets of nomination forms and other papers were filled in and signed on May 9. He was also allowed to meet his proposer and an advocate at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

“The Superintendent, Central Jail, Dibrugarh, will administer oath to the detenue as per the provisions of law, including Handbook for Candidate, 2023, and issue certificate for receipt of oath and send original form of oath to returning officer, 03- Khadoor Sahab. The oath will be administered as and when a request is made by the detenue after his nomination form is submitted before the RO,” it was added.

Amritpal was seeking directions to the state and other respondents to temporary release him for seven days in accordance with the provisions of the NSA to enable him to file his nominations before the returning officer for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Shri Khadoor Sahib constituency.

