 High Court evokes ’84 trauma, junks bail plea in ‘hate speech’ case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • High Court evokes ’84 trauma, junks bail plea in ‘hate speech’ case

High Court evokes ’84 trauma, junks bail plea in ‘hate speech’ case

High Court evokes ’84 trauma, junks bail plea in ‘hate speech’ case


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has drawn parallels with one of the “blackest and horrific moments” in the Indian history –– the 1984 anti-Sikh riots –– as it addressed a case involving alleged hate speech. Turning down the bail plea of a person accused of making statement against the Sikh community, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri asserted it invoked the haunting memories of the widespread violence and loss of life witnessed across the country in the aftermath of the then Prime Minister’s assassination in 1984.

Heinous Crime

Thousands of people were killed and their families were suffering till date following riots witnessed by the country after the assassination. Although this court will confine itself only to the allegations made in the present FIR, the wording allegedly used by the petitioner and its tenor leaves no manner of doubt that it is not only serious, but also heinous in nature. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri

The matter was placed before Justice Puri’s Bench after the accused filed a second petition for grant of regular bail in a case registered on May 5 under Sections 295-A, 298, 153- A, 506 and 34 of the IPC at Amritsar Sadar police station.

Section 295-A pertains acts of insult or attempts carried out with deliberate and malicious intent, intending to outrage the religious sentiments of a particular class or community. Taking up the matter, Justice Puri asserted the court was reminded of “one of the blackest and horrific moments in the history of India which happened in the year 1984”.

Justice Puri asserted thousands of people were killed and their families were suffering till date following riots witnessed by the country after the assassination. “Although this court will confine itself only to the allegations made in the present FIR, the wording allegedly used by the petitioner and its tenor leaves no manner of doubt that it is not only serious, but also heinous in nature,” he said.

Justice Puri added the alleged video post, which the petitioner uploaded, was acknowledged thereafter by apologising. The state’s case was that the purpose of making such a statement on the social media was to cause riots among the communities, which was duly prevented by the state.

Justice Puri also observed the apprehension expressed by the counsel for the state, and also the complainant, that the accused might intimidate and influence the witnesses and might abscond from justice, in case he was released on bail, carried weight and could not be ignored. “This court does not wish to go into the merits with regard to the allegations but the scope of the present petition is only for the purpose of deciding the bail petition of the petitioner and it is made clear that no observation etc. made in the present order shall be deemed to be any observation on the merits of the case because the trial has already commenced,” Justice Puri asserted.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

2
World

Grounded Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves French airport for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

3
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

4
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

6
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

7
J & K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

8
India

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

9
India

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

10
Punjab

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case

Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 General Election

Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 general election

Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination for ...

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year


Cities

View All

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Midnight mass, festivities mark Christmas

550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Looking back 2023: Closure of PHCs for ‘revamped’ AACs belied govt claims on better healthcare

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

Rs 6.9-cr budget, Chandigarh MC set to buy 11 fire tenders

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

District witnesses over 30 looting, snatchings incidents in fortnight

Rash driving accidents on rise in Nawanshahr district

Newborn dies as man forces wife, four-day-old son outdoors in cold

Minor raped in Phagwara village, suspect arrested

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated

Audit report reveals ‘violation’ of outdoor media policy provisions

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala