High Court: Family court entitled to lay down its own procedure

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 1

In a significant ruling, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a family court is entitled to lay down its own procedure as warranted by the facts and circumstances of a case. It is not bound by the “procedural rigours” of the Civil Procedure Code.

The Division Bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Sumeet Goel also ruled that the family court was required to ensure that the procedure devised by it was in consonance with the basic cannons of the jurisprudence, such as principles of natural justice, good conscience and equity.

The Bench also ruled that a family court was well within its powers to “take into evidence” any material, which might be essential in its judicial discretion for effectively adjudicating a matter before it, whether or not it fulfilled the requirements of the Indian Evidence Act. The family court, while exercising such discretion, was required to bear in mind that “receiving” such material by way of evidence did not violate the basic principles of the legal system.

The ruling came in a matrimonial dispute, where a family court permitted a wife to adduce into evidence documents not annexed by her along with her written statement. The husband’s argument in the matter was that the order was passed by the family court in derogation of the provision contained in the CPC.

Taking up the matter, the Bench observed that the prime issue for determination by the high court was whether the provisions of the CPC and the Indian Evidence Act were applicable to the proceedings under the Family Courts Act and, if yes, to what extent.

Speaking for the Bench, Justice Goel asserted the CPC was not applicable with its full rigours to the proceedings under the Family Courts Act. The Act contained a non-obstante clause and gave supremacy to its provisions vis-à-vis the other enactments/Acts.

Referring to the technical aspects of the matter, Justice Goel asserted Order VIII, Rule 1-A, CPC –– on a defendant’s duty to produce documents upon which relief was claimed or relied upon by him –– was not a mandatory provision. It was, rather, in the nature of “a directive in nature only especially with respect to the proceedings under Family Court Act”.

Upholding the impugned order, Justice Goel added a family court would be well within its judicial discretion to take into evidence any material in terms of “sub-rule (3) of Order VIII, Rule 1-A of CPC” without any formal application for grant of leave by the defendant. But it was required to pass a reasoned order while exercising such discretion.