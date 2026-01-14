High court flags ‘alarming’ FIRs on email complaints to Punjab NRI Cell

Flagging a “glaring and alarming concern” over the registration of FIRs on complaints received by Punjab’s NRI Cell through emails, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state to formulate and implement a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure a cautious, balanced and legally sound approach in such cases.

The directions by Justice Alok Jain came on a petition filed in a dispute involving an NRI. At the very outset, the court made it clear that the case had brought to fore serious systemic issues concerning FIR registration merely on emailed complaints addressed to the NRI Cell. The matter, the court observed, required institutional correction rather than ad hoc responses.

During the proceedings, Punjab Additional Director-General of Police (NRI) RK Jaiswal joined the hearing through video-conferencing. He submitted that the situation at the grassroots level was “extremely bad”.

Placing the issue in perspective, the ADGP pointed out that several women fell victim to false representations at the time of marriage and were allegedly subjected to grave harassment and atrocities at the hands of husbands or in-laws after migrating abroad. At the same time, he submitted that such disputes and grievances were no longer confined to the women’s side alone, with complaints increasingly being raised by the men as well.

The court noted the submission before asserting that the evolving nature of cases emanating from NRI complaints “warrants a cautious and balanced approach”. After interacting with the officer, Justice Jain said there existed a “compelling need to formulate and implement a Standard Operating Procedure and to raise the level of investigation” in cases where complaints were received by the NRI Cell through email.

The court asserted that particular care was required to be taken to verify the veracity of allegations and to determine, at the threshold, whether any offence had, in fact, been committed within the territorial jurisdiction of India.

Referring to the foundational principles of criminal justice, Justice Jain observed: “The purpose of law is to protect citizens and not to facilitate illegal enrichment. Moreover, citizens are duty-bound to disclose the entire truth, and only the truth.”

The ADGP, in turn, assured the court that the necessary exercise would be undertaken to formulate and implement the SOP. He further undertook that police officials would be trained and sensitised regarding the manner in which basic investigation was required to be carried out in such cases.

Seeking time to institutionalise the process, the ADGP requested three months to carry out the exercise and to place on record a draft SOP before the court. Accepting the request, the court granted the time sought.

Justice Jain also granted liberty to the ADGP to constitute a committee for inputs from multiple perspectives, and directed the placing of the final draft on record by the next date of hearing. Before parting, the court asserted: “Whatsoever amount has been received by the complainant in a settlement shall be kept in a fixed deposit receipt and shall not be utilised by her in any manner. The petitioner shall also keep the remaining amount of settlement in the form of fixed deposit receipt to ensure that in case a compromise is to be taken forward, the parties do not resile from the terms thereof.”

The matter has been adjourned to April 21.