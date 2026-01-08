High Court flags mismatch over number of illegal constructions in Siswan, seeks district-wide list of defaulters

Noticing a glaring inconsistency in official affidavits on illegal constructions in Siswan and surrounding areas, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to file a fresh, comprehensive reply giving details of all defaulters across the entire SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.

The direction came after the court was told that the Forest Department had reported 182 defaulters, while GMADA’s affidavit mentioned only 28. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Neerja Kulwant Kalson made it clear that the ambiguity could not be brushed aside at a stage when the court was examining the extent of non-forest and non-agricultural activities in eco-sensitive areas.

“There appears to be inconsistency between both these replies to the extent that the Forest Department has filed reply mentioning that there are 182 defaulters, but the reply filed on behalf of GMADA reveals that there are only 28 such defaulters,” the Bench recorded.

Appearing before the Bench, the counsel for the rival parties explained that GMADA’s reply was confined to Siswan village, whereas the Forest Department’s figures related to the entire district of SAS Nagar (Mohali). Taking a note of the submissions, the Bench directed: “Let GMADA file proper reply mentioning all the defaulters in entire district of SAS Nagar (Mohali).”

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 10. The Bench was, among others, assisted by senior advocates DS Patwalia and Anand Chhibbar, along with counsel Gauravjit S. Patwalia.

Scrutiny of non-forest, non-agricultural activities

The latest order builds on earlier proceedings in which the High Court had sought full disclosure of non-forest and non-agricultural activities in Siswan village, an area witnessing sustained litigation over construction, delisting under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), and alleged environmental violations.

On November 17 last year, the Bench had directed Punjab authorities to place on record full details of all non-forest and non-agricultural activities in Siswan village. Taking up a bunch of petitions on delisting of certain areas and other issued, the Bench had asked GMADA Chief Administrator to file an affidavit on the total number of non-forest and non-agricultural activities in Siswan.

The Bench had also asked for details of the action taken against as many as 12 defaulters named in GMADA’s written statement. GMADA’s Executive Officer was further directed to file a separate affidavit listing all constructions presently standing on delisted or forest land in Siswan that do not relate to forest or agricultural activity. The affidavit was directed to include a map of the entire division, range, block and compartments.

At the onset, the Bench had taken note of the fact that a total area of 169.22 hectares, including cultivation and habitation, had been delisted from the purview of Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). At the same time, a notification provided that the administration of the delisted areas would be carried out in terms of a decision taken during the meeting held under Punjab chief secretary’s chairmanship on April 26, 2010. As the notification itself does not clarify a “lot many things”, it would be appropriate that the State should file an additional affidavit, the Bench asserted, while calling for “entire minutes of the April 2010 meeting

Mohali Divisional Forest Officer was then asked to file an affidavit stating the exact number of constructions raised in violation of the notification and giving the total number of non-forest and non-agricultural activities being carried out in Siswan

The court had earlier made it clear that its concern was “limited to the fact as to whether any forest area, reserved forest area, sanctuary or national park meant only for forest activity is being encroached upon by the construction in question or not”.