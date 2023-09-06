High Court for single-window system to cut pension delay

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 5

In a significant judgment liable to cut delay in disbursement of pension, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for a single-window system after ordering the Chief Secretary’s intervention in the matter. The direction came after Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan took cognisance of contempt petitions alleging delay in the disbursement of pension.

“Considering that a large number of contempt petitions are filed where a pension case is delayed due to clearance of files in multiple offices, the Chief Secretary, Punjab, is directed to file an affidavit proposing a simplified/single-window method for disbursement of pension in the state of Punjab so that pensioners should not wait for years together for their legitimate claim,” Justice Sangwan asserted.

The direction came in a case of an employee, who retired more than four years back. In his petition alleging contempt of court, petitioner Sukhdev Singh had alleged violation of order dated March 5, 2020, whereby he was held entitled to the old pension scheme prevalent prior to January 1, 2014.

The Bench was told that the petitioner was granted the benefit of the old pension scheme vide an order dated May 31, 2022, in terms of the court order. The case was on July 5, 2022, sent to the Punjab Accountant-General (A&E) on getting approval from the Finance Department.

Another communication was, in fact, sent to the Accountant-General that the approval for old pension scheme to the retiree had been accorded by the Finance Department and it had also been entered in his service book. As such, the needful should be done.

In his affidavit placed before Justice Sangwan’s Bench, the Accountant-General, on the other hand, submitted the petitioner’s complete pension case was forwarded on June 6 and intimation dated July 7 had also been sent.

Justice Sangwan observed that the Amritsar DTOappeared before the court after his presence was sought through the Commissioner of Police, vide order dated August 31. The direction was issued since the petitioner retired on May 31, 2019, and more than four years had already lapsed.

The case will now come up for further hearing in September last week.