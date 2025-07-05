DT
High Court for urgent care, better shelter for animals stuck at Raipur Kalan SPCA

Interim order mandates diet, clean water, medical care and proper shelter for animals shifted to Raipur Kalan facility
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the UT Administration to ensure availability of clean water, proper diet, medical treatment and well-ventilated accommodation for animals shifted to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) facility at Raipur Kalan, following a PIL alleging systemic neglect and inhuman conditions.

The order was passed during the first hearing of a public interest petition filed by Sehjeevi Trust, which alleged that authorities had abdicated their statutory responsibilities under animal welfare laws. The next hearing is scheduled for July 29.

The court passed the directions after senior advocate Anand Chhibbar with counsel Ateev Sandhu, appearing for the petitioner, apprised it of “appalling” conditions at the shelter. Despite serious irregularities flagged in the Animal Welfare Board of India’s inspection report in 2020, no corrective action was taken for over five years, the petitioner submitted.

The PIL has sought immediate access to open space for animals, enhanced budgetary allocation for food and medicines, an inquiry into years of administrative neglect and alleged embezzlement, and early completion of repairs at the original Sector 38 facility. It also seeks accountability of officials for prolonged mismanagement.

The petition pointed to overcrowding, lack of sanitation, no designated defecation area, restricted movement, spike in mortality rate, absence of CCTV surveillance, and inadequate medical infrastructure at the Raipur Kalan site. Even volunteers have reportedly been denied access due to the remoteness of the new location.

The animals were relocated to Raipur Kalan—a facility meant for sterilizing stray dogs—not for long-term housing, after repair work was proposed at the Sector 38 SPCA shelter. Over two months since the move, the shelter continues to operate under “inhumane and unsuitable” conditions, the petition noted.

Sehjeevi Trust said the situation violates Sections 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which mandate care and prohibit confinement and neglect of animals.

