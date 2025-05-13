DT
Home / Punjab / High court grants bail to accused in Pearls Agrotech 'land disposal' case

The bench, during the hearing, was informed that the petitioner was the brother-in-law of the main accused Nirmal Singh Bhangu, who appointed him as director in 43 companies
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:56 PM May 13, 2025 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to Avtar Singh in the PACL’s (Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited) alleged land disposal case, while asserting that “pre-trial incarceration should not be a replica of post-conviction sentencing.”

Justice Anoop Chitkara’s bench, during the hearing, was informed that the petitioner was the brother-in-law of the main accused Nirmal Singh Bhangu, who appointed him as director in 43 companies. The properties purchased in the names of these companies were allegedly sold in violation of the Supreme Court’s restraint order.

Opposing the bail plea, the state counsel submitted: “It is one of the India’s biggest frauds till date and the main accused has expired, but dream of thousands of people were shattered because of the accused in the present case, who took money by promising them of their dream homes and usurp the money”.

The accused in the case was represented by senior advocate Bipan Ghai, with counsel Nikhil Ghai, Nikhil Thamman and Malini Singh.

Justice Chitkara in his order took note of the fact that an FIR in the matter was registered for criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences, on July 16, 2020, at the Zira city police station in Ferozepur district under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC.

Referring to the arguments, Justice Chitkara asserted: “On the face of it, petitioner was directly involved in the commission of offence and he is not entitled to bail on merits. However, as per custody certificate dated April 8, the petitioner’s custody is one year, six months and 10 days”.

Justice Chitkara added there was sufficient prima facie evidence connecting the petitioner with the alleged crime. But pre-trial incarceration should not be a replica of post-conviction sentencing. Moreover, the petitioner had declared all his assets and handed over the original affidavit to the State counsel.

“Given the penal provisions invoked vis-à-vis pre-trial custody, coupled with the prima facie analysis of the nature of allegations, and the other factors peculiar to this case, there would be no justifiability further pre-trial incarceration at this stage,” Justice Chitkara asserted.

