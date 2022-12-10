High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

More than three years have lapsed since a blast took place in Tarn Taran. Yet, only 14 out of 117 witnesses have so far been examined. Taking a note of the fact that the trial was likely to take considerable time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an accused in the case was entitled to regular bail during the trial’s pendency.

“Keeping in view the fact that he (the appellant) has clean antecedents and does not have any such background that he was involved in any criminal activity and the fact that the trial is likely to take considerable time since over 117 witnesses have been arrayed, out of which only 14 have been examined till now, we are of the considered opinion that the appellant is entitled for the benefit of regular bail during the pendency of the trial,” a Division Bench ruled.

The matter was placed before the Bench after an appeal was filed against the National Investigation Agency by Manpreet Singh through counsel Bhanu Pratap Singh. Allowing the petition, the Bench also directed his production before the Special Court within a week for enabling him to seek bail by furnishing bail bonds/surety bonds. The court was also asked to impose a condition that the appellant would report to the local police station after every 15 days to ensure that his whereabouts were always ascertainable. — TNS

Bikkar Panjwar remanded till Dec 17

Mohali: Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikkar Panjwar, a pro-Khalistan operative and alleged mastermind of the 2019 Tarn Taran bomb blast, in which two persons died, was sent to police remand till December 17. Panjwar was brought from Delhi and produced in an NIA court in Mohali on Friday.

