High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh cost on PUDA

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 17

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a clause in a brochure issued by the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority, inviting applications for residential plots while forcing the allottees to accept the possession on “as is where is” basis, is unreasonable. Justice Anil Kshetarpal imposed Rs 1 lakh costs on PUDA for harassment caused to an allottee.

The ruling came in a case where an allottee discovered overhead an “11 KV high tension wire” passing directly through the plot allotted to him. Besides this, branches and roots of mature trees were encroaching upon the plot, obstructing the completion of house construction. He had applied after applications for allotment of 309 residential plots on Nabha road in Patiala were invited in October 2015.

Reasonable expectation In a developed colony, a purchaser has a reasonable expectation that he will be able to complete construction of his dream house without issues such as removal of hanging overhead high tension electricity wire or encroaching branches of trees in the adjoining plot. —Justice Anil Kshetarpal

Justice Kshetarpal made it clear that the brochure did not absolve the promoter of responsibility to deliver the possession without any obstruction or hindrance during the completion of construction. Such a clause was to be considered unconscionable and unacceptable.

Elaborating, Justice Kshetarpal asserted there was no justification in forcing the allottee to take possession, unless the plot could be utilised for construction of a residential house up to the “maximum permissible unit”.

The purchaser of a residential house in a developed colony had, in fact, a reasonable expectation that he would be able to complete the construction of his dream house without encountering further issues such as the removal of hanging overhead high tension electricity wire or encroaching branches of trees standing in the adjoining plot

Justice Kshetarpal asserted: “The provision is not only contrary to the public policy but also void under Section 23 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872. If there is a significant disparity in the bargaining power and position between the two contracting parties, the Indian courts may deem such a special clause to be against public policy, human rights and prohibited by law as unfair and unreasonable. Hence, the court has no reservations in declaring such a provision to be unconscionable and unenforceable.”

Justice Kshetarpal also said that the allottee was entitled to interest for every month of delay till the handing over of the plot’s possession, evident from the provisions Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Justice Kshetarpal also directed PUDA to offer possession after removing the tree branches, if not already removed. The interest was made payable till the date the allottee was physically delivered possession.