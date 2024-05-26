High Court imposes Rs 1L costs on agency for delay in ending probe

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 25

In a significant ruling reinforcing accountability within law enforcement, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a whopping Rs 1 lakh costs on an investigating agency for a two-year delay in concluding a probe. Justice Harkesh Manuja clarified that such delays breach Section 173 of the CrPC that mandates the completion of investigations without unnecessary delay.

The ruling came on a petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents by Ranjit Singh through counsels Ishan Gupta, Palvi and Harita Panthey.

The petitioner, among other things, was seeking directions to the respondents to ensure a free and fair investigation in a case registered in April 2022 for cheating, forgery and other offences under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC at Barnala City police station in Sangrur district.

The Bench was told that allegations of impersonation had been levelled against the accused by the complainant-petitioner in the matter. Justice Manuja asserted that Section 173 stipulates the completion of investigations without unnecessary delay. But the probe remained inconclusive even after two years.

Justice Manuja noted an accused might become entitled to default bail after 90 days, adding that timely conclusion of investigations was crucial to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the process.

Justice Manuja ruled that the costs would be borne and apportioned by all the investigating officers in the police station concerned from the FIR’s registration till date. In case the cost was not paid, their salaries would remain attached until the amount was released.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.