Punjab and Haryana High Court includes 520 in 'Roll of Advocates'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has included the names of another 520 advocates in the “Roll of Advocates”. An initial list of 249 advocates was notified in February. Another list of 271 advocates was notified on August 2. The development is significant as the provisions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Rules make it clear: “Unless the court grants leave, an advocate, not on the Roll of Advocates in the High Court, shall not be allowed to appear, act or plead in the High Court as the case might be unless he /she files appointment along with an advocate on such roll of the High Court”.

Lawyers coming from outside or not regularly practising before the High Court may, as such, not be able to appear directly without engaging a local lawyer to argue a case, unless granted leave or permission.

The HC administration had initiated the process in January 2021 to prepare the ‘Roll of Advocates’ of lawyers practising before it in accordance with the Rule 3-A (i) of Chapter 6, Part-B, Punjab and Haryana High Court Rules and Orders, Volume V.