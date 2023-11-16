High Court issues notice on exclusion of Haryana constituencies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Acting on a petition filed by elected members of the Shriomani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee seeking the quashing of the election process whereby the constituencies in Haryana had been excluded, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a notice of motion to the board concerned.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the high court also fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing on the petition filed by Baldev Singh and another petitioner. Among other things, the petitioners contended that they were aggrieved by the exclusion of their notified constituency from the election process.

Directions were also sought for quashing letters whereby the preparation of electoral rolls was being carried out without including the constituency of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal Hisar, Sirsa and Dabwali, which were duly constituted pursuant to a notification.

“During the pendency of the present petition, the respondents may be directed to carry out elections on all constituencies as per notification dated April 20, 1996. However, the final result in respect of the same may not be declared,” the petition added.

It was further stated that the election process has been initiated only for the constituencies in Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh to the exclusion of all constituencies geographically located in Haryana in complete derogation to the list of notified constituencies.

The action was in complete contravention of the provision of the Act, which contemplated the management of gurdwaras situated in the states to which the Act applied, it added.