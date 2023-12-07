High Court issues notice on plea to exclude Haryana seats from SGPC polls

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a notice of motion to the state of Punjab and SGPC, among others, on a plea seeking directions to exclude the constituencies falling in Haryana for SGPC polls.

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta also fixed February 2 on the petition filed by Baldev Singh Sirsa. He was seeking directions to quash the notification of April 20, 1996, and the subsequent notification of September 17, 2009, in the light of the enactment of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

The petitioner also referred to the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Harbhajan Singh versus state of Haryana, upholding the separate body for Haryana. He added fresh proceedings were required to be initiated to notify constituencies for election of SGPC members in terms of Section 44 of the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, in view of the 2014 Act. It was added that Punjab was reorganised on linguistic basis in 1996. The centre notified 120 constituencies, of which eight were in Haryana and were not required to be made part of SGPC polls, the plea added.

