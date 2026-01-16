High Court issues notice to CBI on Punjab DIG Bhullar’s plea for regular bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice of motion to the CBI on Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar for grant of regular bail.

Taking up the matter, Justice Sumeet Goel also fixed February 9 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Among other things, Bhullar told the court that the investigations stood concluded and the final investigation report had already been filed on December 3 last year rendering further custodial interrogation unnecessary.

In his petition filed through counsel Nikhil Ghai and argued by senior advocate Bipin Ghai, Bhullar claimed that the prosecution proposed to examine predominantly then official witnesses and the complainant in the case. The petitioners stood suspended from service, eliminating any plausible apprehension of influencing witnesses or tampering with the evidence.

The petitioner also claimed that the complainant in the matter was granted protection as per the high court orders.

The trap, as alleged, pertained to the co-accused. It did not pertain to direct acceptance or recovery from the petitioner.

Besides this, the petitioner’s production before the magistrate after more than 24 hours of being in custody gave rise to material illegality bearing directly upon the fairness of the process.

Ghai added the alleged offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act carried a maximum sentences of seven years and the petitioner had already undergone substantial custody since October 17, 2025.

“Continued incarceration, in the circumstances, would amount to punitive detention before trial, contrary to the settled principles governing bail, particularly when the petitioner undertakes to abide by every condition, including appearance on each and every date, non-interference with witnesses, surrender of passport, if directed, and any other stipulation the court may deem fit,” he added.