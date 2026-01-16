DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / High Court issues notice to CBI on Punjab DIG Bhullar’s plea for regular bail

High Court issues notice to CBI on Punjab DIG Bhullar’s plea for regular bail

Fixes February 9 as the next date of hearing in the case

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:56 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harcharan Singh Bhullar File
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice of motion to the CBI on Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar for grant of regular bail.

Advertisement

Taking up the matter, Justice Sumeet Goel also fixed February 9 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Advertisement

Among other things, Bhullar told the court that the investigations stood concluded and the final investigation report had already been filed on December 3 last year rendering further custodial interrogation unnecessary.

Advertisement

In his petition filed through counsel Nikhil Ghai and argued by senior advocate Bipin Ghai, Bhullar claimed that the prosecution proposed to examine predominantly then official witnesses and the complainant in the case. The petitioners stood suspended from service, eliminating any plausible apprehension of influencing witnesses or tampering with the evidence.

The petitioner also claimed that the complainant in the matter was granted protection as per the high court orders.

Advertisement

The trap, as alleged, pertained to the co-accused. It did not pertain to direct acceptance or recovery from the petitioner.

Besides this, the petitioner’s production before the magistrate after more than 24 hours of being in custody gave rise to material illegality bearing directly upon the fairness of the process.

Ghai added the alleged offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act carried a maximum sentences of seven years and the petitioner had already undergone substantial custody since October 17, 2025.

“Continued incarceration, in the circumstances, would amount to punitive detention before trial, contrary to the settled principles governing bail, particularly when the petitioner undertakes to abide by every condition, including appearance on each and every date, non-interference with witnesses, surrender of passport, if directed, and any other stipulation the court may deem fit,” he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts