High Court mandates fundamental rights training for state cops

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 24

It is back to learning for police officers in Punjab. Making it clear that the police officers were required to be adequately trained in fundamental rights, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state DGP to come out with a systematic schedule for imparting ‘learning and education’.

The ruling by Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri came in a case where an accused in a drugs case was in custody for more than three years and seven months, but not even a single prosecution witness had been examined.

Sensitise them on citizens’ rights The DGP is directed to make a systematic schedule for imparting learning and education on fundamental rights, especially Article 21 of the Constitution, to all police officers in the state, irrespective of their rank and cadre. They should be sensitised on rights pertaining to protection of right to life and personal liberty. —Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma

Justice Puri said a short notebook for their guidance would be appreciable. A concise examination could be made compulsory, at least for the ranks up to the level of DSP.

Delving upon non-deposition by prosecution witnesses for ‘long period of time’ resulting in prolonged incarceration of the accused, Justice Puri asserted that the criminal justice system in India had a direct relationship with right to freedom guaranteed under the Constitution. Article 21 was foundational and provided that no person would be deprived of life and personal liberty except by procedure established by law. It was foundational in nature and a part of fundamental rights.

The police acted and performed its duty in accordance with law. At the same time, it was police administration’s duty to have detailed and in-depth knowledge of citizens’ fundamental rights, especially under Article 21.

Justice Puri added that the court was of the view that police officers were required to be given adequate training, ‘dedicated only to the chapter of fundamental rights, especially Article 21 of the Constitution, as they were performing duties which meant touching citizens’ freedom of life and liberty.

He added that Article 21 not only protected the citizens, but any other person irrespective of the nationality. Right of speedy trial was also a part of Article 21. Its deprivation due to carelessness, insensitiveness, mala fide or any other reason on the part of police officers was unacceptable and violative of Article 21. “The DGP is directed to make a systematic schedule for imparting learning and education on fundamental rights, especially Article 21 of the Constitution, to all police officers of the state, irrespective of their rank and cadre. They should be properly sensitised on the rights pertaining to protection of right to life and personal liberty,” Justice Puri asserted.