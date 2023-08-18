 High Court notice to state on plea against dissolution of gram panchayats : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • High Court notice to state on plea against dissolution of gram panchayats

High Court notice to state on plea against dissolution of gram panchayats

Next hearing on August 28

High Court notice to state on plea against dissolution of gram panchayats


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

Less than a week after the government issued a notification to dissolve all gram panchayats in the state, the High Court today issued a notice of motion to the state on a petition seeking the quashing of the decision.

It was stated in the petition that the notification dated August 10 was “totally illegal, arbitrary and against the principle of natural justice”.

Taking up the petition filed by Balwinder Singh and others, the Division Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar also issued notice regarding stay before fixing August 28 as the next date of hearing.

At the very onset, the counsel for the petitioners contended among other things that the impugned notification did not contain the election schedule. Besides this, public interest behind dissolving the gram panchayats before the expiry of statutory term was not indicated.

The petitioners –– elected representatives/sarpanches of gram panchayats –– also submitted through counsel Manish Kumar Singla and Shikha Singla that the notification was against the settled law.

It was added that the petitioners being elected sarpanches took charge only in January 2019. As such, their tenure was up to January 2024. But it was decided by the state government to hold elections of gram panchayats by December 31.

“The elections to the gram panchayats can be announced at any time within six months preceding the date of the completion of the term. If the authority finds that it is in public interest to do so, it can order the dissolution of the existing panchayat(s) and not otherwise,” he added.

