High Court orders arrest of 2 men in contempt case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

Less than a week after the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a criminal contempt of court notice to dismissed police official Balwinder Singh Sekhon for circulating malicious, libelous and derogatory videos on judicial proceedings, a Division Bench today ordered his arrest. Directions were also issued to arrest “alleged legal expert” Pardeep Sharma, while issuing contempt notice to channel reporter Baljit Marwaha.

Sekhon detained Following the HC orders, Sekhon was detained by the Ludhiana police on Monday. Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Balwinder Singh Sekhon had been detained and he would be produced before a court on Tuesday.

“We are of the considered opinion that things have come to such a point that we are constrained to issue this notice, reaching a view that the two respondents have committed criminal contempt in the presence of the court... and they need to be detained, pending determination of the charge,” the Bench asserted.

The Bench also directed the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police to make certain their arrest before sending them to judicial custody and further ensure their production on February 24 to answer the charge of contempt.

The Bench also directed Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to remove, block, restrict and disable access on a global basis to all videos/web links/URLs on court proceedings uploaded from Sekhon and Sharma’s IP addresses.

The respondents were also directed to ensure immediate removal of similar material uploaded by other channels on social media platforms at their behest. For “ensuring the purity of justice and to protect the prestige of this court”, the Bench further directed the Union of India and three other respondents to take appropriate steps for blocking public access to any information regarding videos put on the platform.

The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan asserted freedom of speech and expression was protected under the Constitution. But it was not an unfettered right. Duties were also enshrined upon the citizens, as much as the constitutional rights.

The Bench added the continued misconduct of Sekhon and Sharma, fanned by Marwaha, had forced it “with a heavy heart” to issue contempt notice to them.

The Bench added: “A virtual panchayat is being held, whereby abuses are being showered on this court in the proceedings conducted by the respondents in the form of a Gatling gun and the fact that the Bench does not know the ‘A, B, C’ of law, unmindful of the fact that this ‘Temple of Justice’ is adorned by constitutional authorities, who are only doing and conducting work in accordance with the oath given to them under the Constitution without fear and favour to anyone. Apart from that, even the family members have not been spared by passing disparaging remarks against them also.”