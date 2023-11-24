Punjab and Haryana High Court orders SIT investigation into student's 'torture, sexual abuse'

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a special investigation team to probe the allegations of inhuman treatment and sexual abuse against police officials while ruling that the skewed power dynamics between the police and the public has rendered custodial torture a menacingly widespread ailment largely understood as routine investigation and interrogation.

The directions by Justice Harpreet Singh Brar came on petition filed by a student striving for the selection in government service by preparing for competitive examinations. The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner was stopped by a chief ticket inspector on the basis of suspicion as he was wearing “black pant and white shirt” after he reached Bathinda railway station for appearing in one such examination.

He was taken to Bathinda general railway police (GRP) post before being moved to the Jakhal GRP post. An FIR against him was later registered at the Hisar GRP post. The petitioner was subjected to third-degree torture under the guise of interrogation. He was also denied proper medical attention till his condition turned serious. The doctor at Hisar Civil Hospital examined him before concluding it was a case of sexual assault. Further examination and treatment at various hospitals revealed the presence of a foreign body in the victim’s rectum, which was removed by colonoscopy.

Taking up the matter, Justice Brar asserted the treatment meted out to the victim was of “most gruesome nature” as he was at the mercy of police officers. Unfortunately, custodial torture often consisted of sexual assault inflicting severe trauma on the victims, leaving them to battle for the rest of their lives.

Justice Brar observed: “The right to fair investigation and fair trial is not only restricted to the accused but also extends to the victim and society as well. Nowadays all attention is given to the accused to ensure fair play and investigation resulting in fair trial while little concern is shown to the victim and society. The onerous duty to maintain a middle ground to secure the fair trial and fair investigation to the accused without sacrificing the interest of the victim and society is cast upon the courts.”

Before parting with the case, Justice Brar took note of the fact that the allegations were against the GRP officials falling under the aegis of the Haryana Police. As such, the Punjab Director General of Police was directed to constitute a SIT, headed by an IPS officer, to investigate the veracity of the allegations by the petitioner. For the purpose, the Bench set a week deadline from receiving the order.