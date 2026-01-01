High Court pendency falls by over 11,000 cases in a year; data shows break from past trend

For the first time in recent years, the number of pending cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court has clearly started coming down. Latest figures from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) show that total pending cases now stand at 4,20,880. This is a reduction of 11,347 cases from 4,32,227 in January 2025.

On average, pendency has declined by around 945 cases every month during this period. This pace of reduction is much higher than in the past few years, when pendency largely remained at the same level with only minor changes.

The decline assumes significance as the High Court continues to function with a nearly 30 per cent shortage of judges.

At present, 59 judges are working against a sanctioned strength of 85 and no less than six Judges are retiring this year upon attaining the age of superannuation. This shortage had earlier kept pendency largely unchanged despite regular disposal drives.

Civil cases lead the fall, criminal backlog also eases

NJDG data shows that civil cases now stand at 2,56,049, down sharply from 2,68,279 in January 2025. This confirms a trend first noticed in May, when civil pendency had already fallen to 2,62,054. Criminal cases are now pegged at 1,64,831.

The decline is also visible in older cases. About 83.72 per cent of all pending cases—or 3,52,343 matters—are now more than a year old. This is a modest but important improvement from early 2025, when the figure was close to 85 per cent.

Among civil cases, 86.41 per cent (2,21,256 cases) have been pending for over a year. For criminal matters, the figure stands at 79.53 per cent (1,31,087 cases).

This matches the trend seen earlier in 2025, when NJDG data showed steady reductions across all age groups of cases—from those pending for one to three years to matters that had remained unresolved for over a decade.

Second appeals continue to ease

Second appeals, often among the slowest-moving cases because of bulky records, have continued to come down. From 48,386 cases in January 2025, their number fell to 47,633 by May. The latest NJDG data shows 46,821 second appeals pending, indicating sustained progress in a category long seen as a bottleneck. Similarly, first appeals stand at 84,456, while writ petitions, the single largest category, are pegged at 82,802.

Disposals outnumber fresh cases

Another important indicator is the balance between new cases and disposals. In the last month alone, the High Court disposed of 11,413 cases, while 10,132 new cases were filed. This ensured a net reduction in pendency.

Civil disposals (5,716) exceeded fresh filings (3,773). In criminal matters, disposals (5,697) were close to new filings (6,359). In earlier years, monthly filings often matched or exceeded disposals, which meant pendency remained largely unchanged. The current figures mark a clear shift.

Focus on old and urgent cases

The data reflects the administrative focus under Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, who has placed priority on old cases, matters involving senior citizens, women, juveniles, and differently-abled persons, corruption cases, Supreme Court remands, and cases where proceedings in lower courts were stayed.

A structured listing policy has ensured that cases up to 1994 are regularly taken up in urgent motion lists. Matters from 1995 to 1999 linked to older cases are also being fast-tracked. Besides this, Judges continuing hearings late into the evening, and general shunning of the slow-motion syndrome, have also contributed to faster disposals, turning effort into visible results rather than symbolic measures.

Moving away from stagnation

What stands out in the latest NJDG data is not just the reduction in numbers, but the fact that it has been steady over several months. With pendency falling by over 11,000 cases in about a year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court appears to have moved away from the stagnation seen in recent years.

While over 4.2 lakh pending cases remains a heavy burden, the data now shows that the backlog is gradually coming down—even amid a severe shortage of judges—suggesting that pendency at the High Court is no longer fixed in place.