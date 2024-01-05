High Court quashes FIR against scribe Bhawana Gupta

Chandigarh, January 4
Just eight months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today quashed the FIR with regard to her after ruling that the continuation of criminal proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law.
Abuse of process of law
It is a fit case where the continuation of criminal proceedings shall amount to an abuse of the process of law and the court invokes its inherent jurisdiction under Section 482 of the CrPC and quashes the above captioned FIR. — Justice Anoop Chitkara
She and two others had moved the high court for quashing the FIR registered under the provisions of the SC/ST Act and the provisions of the IPC at a police station in Ludhiana after claiming that the case was “nothing but political witch-hunt on the state’s part”. Her “first and foremost ground” for seeking the quashing of the proceedings was the FIR was politically motivated at the instance of AAP. Justice Anoop Chitkara asserted it remained undisputed that the petitioner had no knowledge of the victim or her family’s caste. As such, the court could not presume that the accused was aware of the victim’s caste.
