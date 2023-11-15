High Court: Quashing groundless cases vital to preserve criminal justice integrity

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 14

In a stern warning on the pervasive impact of baseless and inconsequential criminal cases on the justice delivery mechanism, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that such matters colossally undermine its credibility.

Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul of the high court also ruled that putting a lid on the ongoing criminal proceedings against an accused was incumbent when apparent ingredient of the offence alleged was not found on the examination of the allegations in the FIR as groundless and trivial criminal matters severely damage the credibility of the criminal justice system.

The case before the court revolved around the question whether the inherent powers under Section 482 of the CrPC should be routinely invoked. One of the arguments before the Bench was that the inherent powers should not be exercised in a routine manner since the FIR in the matter was still pending investigation.

Describing the argument as bereft of any merit, Justice Kaul ruled the powers vested in the court under Section 482 undoubtedly were required to be exercised with a great deal of circumspection. But the Supreme Court had consistently emphasised that the high court should not hesitate to quash criminal proceedings arising out of an FIR or a criminal complaint, if no discernible offence –– whether cognizable or non-cognizable –– was made out upon a thorough examination of the allegations levelled in the FIR.

Justice Kaul further ruled the high court could certainly exercise its inherent powers under Section 482 to prevent the continuation of frivolous or unjustified criminal proceedings. When people filed false and frivolous complaints, it seriously amounted to abuse of the process of law.

“When on an examination of the allegations levelled in the FIR, the court does not find any apparent ingredient of the offence alleged, it is incumbent upon this court to step in and put a lid on the ongoing criminal proceedings against an accused,” Justice Kaul asserted.