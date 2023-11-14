High Court questions Punjab’s responsibility over fee hike by unaided schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the state of Punjab’s apparent detachment from supervisory responsibilities over unaided schools approved by it and affiliated with its education boards.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil was hearing a bunch of 48 petitions assailing an order of “Fee Committee for the Private Unaided Schools of Punjab”. The committee was constituted in pursuance to the directions by a Division Bench of the high court. The petitioners, among other things, were questioning the committee’s jurisdiction.

As the matter came up for a resumed hearing, Advocate General (AG) Gurminder Singh submitted that the state had no role whatsoever in the present litigation as the contesting respondents were private parties –– either the private unaided schools or the students through their parents. He added that the petitioners had not claimed any relief from the state of Punjab. As such, it was not “considerate to re-examine the case on account of exorbitant fee, as alleged in the petitions, being charged by the schools.

Justice Moudgil observed: “The AG prays for time to address the arguments when countered by the court as to how the state can absolve itself from the responsibility of supervisory nature over all these unaided schools, which are approved by the state and affiliated with the education boards established by Punjab, added with the fact that right under the nose of the state how private unaided public schools can be allowed to charge exorbitant fee, if the allegation is found to be correct.”

Justice Moudgil observed the contention by AG regarding the maintainability of a dispute amongst private parties alone, was required to be tested on the touchstone of Article 12 and the jurisdiction vested under Article 226.

Before parting with the order, Justice Moudgil described as “astonishing” the fact that such a matter pending since 2017 could not proceed time and again following request made by either of the parties. Considering the nature of the matter and the fact that it pertained to academic year of 2012-13 and 2013-14, the court twice ordered the grant of ‘last opportunity’ to the parties for arguments.