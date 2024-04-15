High Court raps Punjab for violating litigation policy, imposes Rs 50,000 costs

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, April 14
Deprecating the State of Punjab for compelling the contractors to approach the court for the payment of their dues, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that its conduct is clearly contrary to the State Litigation Policy before imposing Rs 50,000 costs for forcing the contractors into unwarranted litigation.
Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the high court asserted that the State of Punjab, it seemed, had chosen to compel the contractors to approach the court for seeking the payment of the dues admissible to them. Even in instances where the payment was neither disputed nor denied, the contractors were being compelled to approach the court for obtaining orders and the payments were released only thereafter.
“Such a conduct is clearly contrary to the State Litigation Policy and amounts to forcing a contractor to burden the court of law with litigation which is nothing more than an administrative default….,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.
The ruling came on a petition filed by DMR Builders Pvt Ltd seeking directions to the state and other respondents to “make the due payment of 13th running bill amounting to Rs 36,59,362” for the construction of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Skill Institute (Phase-1) at Shri Chamkaur Sahib, in Ropar.
Issuing notice of motion to the state and other respondents, Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench observed that the state counsel was not in a position to controvert the factual aspects.
“While deprecating the conduct of the respondents and disposing of this writ petition with a direction to the respondents to release the undisputed payment as admitted by them in their reply dated March 15 within three months of the receipt of certified copy of this order, the respondent-State of Punjab is further burdened with a cost of Rs 50,000 to be paid to the “Poor Patients Welfare Fund’’ of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh”, for foisting unwanted litigation on contractors,” Justice Bhardwaj concluded.
Deprecates state
The State of Punjab, it seems, has chosen to compel the contractors to approach the court for seeking the payment of the dues admissible to them. — Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj
