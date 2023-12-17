High Court raps state for mention of religion in FIRs despite assurances

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, December 16
More than a year after the Director General of Police (DGP) assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court that religion would not be mentioned in FIRs, the Bench has virtually castigated the state for its repeated failure to adhere to its own declaration.
Expressing strong disapproval of the use of the term “Sardar” in an FIR, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri of the high court asserted that the expression had religious connotations.
The assertion came as the Bench directed bringing the order to the attention of the DGP and the SSP concerned for necessary action.
Referring to the vernacular version of an FIR in a drugs case, Justice Puri observed that the expression “Sardar” had been used, indicating the religion of the person concerned, even though the court had earlier taken a serious note regarding the same in both Punjab and Haryana.
Justice Puri said: “The Punjab DGP had filed an affidavit before this court in the earlier case that henceforth the same will not be done and the affidavit was filed in 2022. The present FIR has been lodged in 2023. For a number of times, even when it was assured to the court that such kind of things would not be repeated, the same has been repeated again.”
Taking suo motu cognisance of the age-old system adopted by the courts and the police of mentioning the religion of an accused or a victim in criminal cases, the high court had imposed a ban on the practice. It had directed the investigating officers in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh not to mention religion in proceedings.
The Bench had ruled that mentioning of religion in an inquiry, investigation or trial was against the spirit of the Constitution.
It could, rather, cause bias and prejudice during the course of probe and trial. “India is a secular country. All persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion. Accordingly, the investigating officers in Punjab and Haryana, as well as in the Union Territory of Chandigarh are directed to not mention the religion of an accused or a victim,” it was said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...