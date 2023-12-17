High Court raps state for mention of religion in FIRs despite assurances

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 16

More than a year after the Director General of Police (DGP) assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court that religion would not be mentioned in FIRs, the Bench has virtually castigated the state for its repeated failure to adhere to its own declaration.

Expressing strong disapproval of the use of the term “Sardar” in an FIR, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri of the high court asserted that the expression had religious connotations.

The assertion came as the Bench directed bringing the order to the attention of the DGP and the SSP concerned for necessary action.

Referring to the vernacular version of an FIR in a drugs case, Justice Puri observed that the expression “Sardar” had been used, indicating the religion of the person concerned, even though the court had earlier taken a serious note regarding the same in both Punjab and Haryana.

Justice Puri said: “The Punjab DGP had filed an affidavit before this court in the earlier case that henceforth the same will not be done and the affidavit was filed in 2022. The present FIR has been lodged in 2023. For a number of times, even when it was assured to the court that such kind of things would not be repeated, the same has been repeated again.”

Taking suo motu cognisance of the age-old system adopted by the courts and the police of mentioning the religion of an accused or a victim in criminal cases, the high court had imposed a ban on the practice. It had directed the investigating officers in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh not to mention religion in proceedings.

The Bench had ruled that mentioning of religion in an inquiry, investigation or trial was against the spirit of the Constitution.

It could, rather, cause bias and prejudice during the course of probe and trial. “India is a secular country. All persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion. Accordingly, the investigating officers in Punjab and Haryana, as well as in the Union Territory of Chandigarh are directed to not mention the religion of an accused or a victim,” it was said.