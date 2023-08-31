High Court raps subordinate officers for making ‘fairytale’ out of judicial proceedings

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 30

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped judicial officers in the subordinate judiciary for virtually making a fairytale out of proceedings in a cheque bounce case by granting adjournments in a routine manner.

Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu of the high court directed the placing of the order before Chandigarh Judicial Academy Director for sensitising the officers to save precious court time rather than granting such adjournments.

Took the matter leisurely A perusal of the extract reveals that the officers who remained associated with the matter took it leisurely and instead of treating the appeal as ‘judicial proceedings’, made it virtually a fairytale. —Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu

The ruling came in an application for cancelling sentence-suspension order remaining pending initially for more than nine occasions for reply by the appellant-accused. When it was eventually filed, the matter remained pending for consideration.

The matter was placed before Justice Sindhu after the petitioner sought directions for disposing of the pending application filed by him for cancelling the sentence-suspension order in the case.

Taking up the matter, the Bench in July observed that the judgment of conviction and order of sentence was passed on January 28, 2021, by Bathinda Judicial Magistrate, First Class. Admitting the appeal preferred by the respondent-accused, an Additional Sessions Judge had suspended the sentence on February 18, 2021.

The Bench took note of the contention that the appellate court had directed the respondent to deposit 20 per cent of the fine/compensation awarded by the trial court within 60 days. Despite availing more than 25 adjournments, the respondent did not comply.

The Bench directed that the interim orders be brought to the notice of Bathinda District and Sessions Judge for him to submit a report to the court for further consideration.

Justice Sindhu observed the Sessions Judge in his report referred to the interim orders before submitting that the application for cancelling the suspension of sentence order dated February 18, 2021, remained pending for more than nine occasions for filing a reply by the appellant-accused.

Ultimately, a reply was filed on October 18, 2022. But the matter remained pending initially for consideration and thereafter for arguments on the main appeal without disposing of the application.

Disposing of the plea, Justice Sindhu asserted there was no option but to direct the appellate court to ensure the appellant’s presence on each and every date of hearing. Taking into consideration the controversy involved, the appeal was directed to be decided expeditiously in accordance with the law. A progress report was called for by September 30.