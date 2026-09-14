DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / High Court reserves verdict on PIL alleging corruption in Punjab Government

High Court reserves verdict on PIL alleging corruption in Punjab Government

Appearing before the Bench, the ED blamed the government for not acting on the letter sent by its Jalandhar zone to the state DGP

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:00 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to the petition, the main allegations were against public persons, public servants and other private individuals working in the Chief Minister’s Office. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition alleging that senior officers of the State of Punjab were involved in various scams including “cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities”. The petitioner’s stand in the matter is that communications have been sent by the Enforcement Directorate to the State of Punjab in this regard, yet action has not been taken.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor reserved the verdict – among other things – on the issue of maintainability after hearing lengthy and elaborate arguments in the matter by all sides spread over no less than six hearings.

Advertisement

Appearing before the Bench, the ED blamed the government for not acting on the letter sent by its Jalandhar zone to the state DGP. “The government did not perform its Rajdharam, instead it indulged in Rajnitik Dharam,” senior advocate and Additional Solicitor-General Satya Pal Jain contended.

Advertisement

“We do not want to politicse the matter, that is why ED wrote to the Punjab police was told to register confidential FIR” Jain submitted before the Bench.

The State, on the other hand, sought three-week time to place before the Bench the final status report in the matter. “We will communicate with the final status on this within a period of three weeks. That’s the maximum that we are seeking. We are already in the process…. We are looking into every nitty gritty. We will nip the evil in the bud,” senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari contended on the State’s behalf.

Advertisement

Chaudhari, during the course of hearing, questioned why ED took 90 days to send a communication to Punjab DGP. “They are questioning 14-day delay by us. But they took 90 days to write to us and want us to register a criminal case without complying with the statutory obligations,” Chaudhari said, adding that Punjab police was required to examine the material ED had supplied, nature of offence alleged and applicability of law in each respect.

The petitioner, practising lawyer Nikhil Saraf, had stated that communications had been sent by the Enforcement Directorate under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002, to the State of Punjab. “Despite such facts as well as other facts of corruption in high public office,

having been highlighted by the petitioner also, no action is being taken in the matter,” he added.

In his petition, Saraf has stated that a part of the complaint is available on social media with various journalists and politicians. According to the petition, the main allegations were against public persons, public servants and other private individuals working in the Chief Minister’s Office. The petition said some of them were very close to the family of the Chief Minister.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts