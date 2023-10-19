High Court: Role of doctors in society, specially villages, indispensable

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

In a compassionate and far-reaching decision, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has described the role of doctors in the society, particularly in rural areas, as “indispensable”, while ruling in favour of increasing compensation awarded to the family of a certified Ayurveda doctor who lost his life in an accident.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth said: “This Court recognises the indispensable role of the doctor in a society, as they are the cornerstone of healthcare, offering essential medical services and play a pivotal role in preserving human lives. When a qualified doctor faces an untimely demise, it constitutes a profound loss to the community he serves.”

Justice Vashisth said the absence of a healthcare professional not only disrupts the continuity of care, but also creates a void in the network of medical expertise available to the public, especially in villages.

Justice Vashisth added that the victim was a certified Ayurveda doctor and Ayurveda had played a significant role in Indian villages as a traditional system of healthcare and wellness.

The judgment is significant as it not only provided solace to the grieving family, but also set a precedent recognising the invaluable contributions of healthcare professionals, particularly those serving in rural areas.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioners — including the victim’s mother, his widow, a minor daughter and son — were seeking an enhancement of compensation following the doctor’s death in an accident. Initially, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) had awarded a compensation of Rs 7,82,000 to the claimants.

In his judgment, Justice Vashisth ordered a significant increase in compensation to Rs 23,63,000 after noting that the aim of the legislation was to provide relief to victims and their families.

The total compensation would also carry 7.5 per cent interest per annum from the date of filing the claim petition till the date of payment.