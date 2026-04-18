High Court seeks affidavits from Punjab, Centre on green cover

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday directed both Punjab and the Centre to file detailed affidavits addressing trees-related issues, including availability of land for compensatory afforestation, compliance with environmental norms, and feasibility of reducing felling. The Bench, headed by the Chief Justice, granted them 10 days for the purpose.

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The directions came over three months after the High Court directed that trees would not be felled across Punjab without the court’s prior permission. One of the pleas was a public interest petition seeking immediate judicial intervention to “stop the cutting of trees in the forest area of Punjab, trees of Panchkula Golf Course and trees falling under Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran in Sector-1A of Panchkula, Haryana.”

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Senior advocate Anand Chhibbar, along with counsel Karan Gaba, Ateevraj Sandhu and Vijiyesh Malhotra, appeared for the petitioners, while the Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain.

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The petition, filed in public interest by 21 persons had — among other things — challenged forest clearances granted for a major highway project cutting through the Tricity’s last surviving green belt. Directions were also sought for immediate remedial action to halt tree felling, while also praying for quashing of the “Stage-I” forest clearance dated July 31, 2025, and “Stage-II” clearance dated January 8, 2026, along with all consequential approvals permitting diversion of 17.57 hectares (43.416 acres) of forest land.

The challenge in the petition hovered around the proposed 6-lane Zirakpur bypass/access-controlled spur connectivity project—part of the Tricity Ring Road—undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India. The petitioners asserted that the project, spanning approximately 19.2 km, would cut through ecologically fragile zones, including Punjab forest patches, the Ghaggar riverine belt, dense scrub forests in Panchkula, Sector-1A green belt and the Panchkula Golf Course.

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Flagging large-scale ecological damage, the plea stated that more than 5,000 mature trees—many between 20 to 30 years old—were slated to be felled. This included over 2,000 trees from notified forest land in Punjab, more than 2,200 trees from the Panchkula Golf Course and around 1,000 trees from Sector-1A and adjoining green belts.