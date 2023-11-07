High Court seeks status report on cases registered during Covid period

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

The states of Punjab and Haryana, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, have been directed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to file a comprehensive status report concerning cases registered under Section 188 of the IPC and other relevant provisions during the Covid-19 pandemic period, spanning from March 15, 2020, to February 28, 2022

Section 188 pertains to disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant. The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan further instructed the states to specify whether any injuries had been inflicted on public servants in any of these cases.

The directive is significant as it highlights the growing concern about the substantial number of cases pending in the judicial system, specifically under Section 188 registered during the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic.

The court expresses serious apprehensions about whether these cases should continue to burden the judicial system, considering the unique circumstances of the pandemic. Many individuals were booked under the provisions due to various reasons.